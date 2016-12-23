‘Evil clown mask’ wearing suspect caught after Five Guys robbery

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police have arrested two teens accused of robbing a Five Guys restaurant while wearing clown masks on Dec. 6 at 12:20 a.m.

Andrew Jones, 18 was caught on surveillance video robbing the restaurant. According to police, Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Lopez, 19, worked at the Five Guys and helped Jones during the robbery.

The video shows the masked suspect holding an employee at gunpoint in the office. You then see him leave with stolen money.

Investigators say that Jones bought the clown mask hours before the Five Guys, on 3107 S Interstate 35, was robbed.

Lopez was taken into custody by Corinth Police and is being held at the Denton County Jail. He will be extradited to Travis County.

Jones was arrested by Denton Police and has already been moved to the Travis County Jail.