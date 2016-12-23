‘Crazy’ ants trying to migrate across Texas, threatening homes

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Insect experts in Texas are working to keep the invasive and costly “crazy ant” from migrating to other areas. This tiny titan can cause some serious damage to your home.

Also known as raspberry or tawny ants, they get their “crazy” moniker because they are unlike normal ants, who move in a line. These ants are all over the place as they follow a pheromone trail.

The species was brought in from South America. Colonies have been spotted in the Houston area and some think their migration is only a matter of time.

“There are so many of them that they will overwhelm houses and your food supplies and gum up the works. They’ll clog up things that don’t need to be clogged up,” said Kevin Kasky, Entomologist.

The goal now is to keep the ants from moving further into Texas and the United States.