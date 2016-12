BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A crash has US 290 shut down in both directions Friday night in Blanco County.

The Department of Public Safety says the four-vehicle crash happened just around 6:30 p.m. on US 290 about 5 miles east of US 281. It is unknown the extent of injuries in the crash, but there were no fatalities.

The lanes reopened around 9:15 p.m.