Can De-Cluttering Help You Reach Your Weight Loss Goals in 2017?

If losing weight is on the top of your New Years Resolutions list for 2017, de-cluttering just might be the key to success. According to a survey by SpareFoot.com, the place to find the best deals on storage, 39 percent of Americans actually feel they are more in need of a clutter diet than a food diet in 2017. And for the 61 percent of Americans plan to watch what they eat in 2017, getting rid of clutter has an added benefit — it will likely lead to a healthier diet. Americans own and keep a lot of things — and that leads to clutter. Unfortunately, the holidays don’t help with our national clutter problem. On average, more than one in four gifts go unused. And more than half of Americans have kept a gift they received from someone because they felt guilty getting rid of it. But how and where to start?

Jodi Bart Holzband, an organization expert at SpareFoot, suggests de-cluttering and organizing the kitchen first. “Cluttered kitchens, in particular, are shown to encourage eating more empty calories,” said Holzband. “Chaotic environments cause stress which leads to more unhealthy snack choices — like eating twice as many cookies!” Next, move on to your office space. “People who work in a neat space are twice as likely to choose an apple over a chocolate bar than those working in a messy office,” said Holzband. Then, tackle the rest of the house room-by room. Make a schedule that will work for you. Perhaps plan to tackle one room or one area per weekend. Map it out and keep in mind that you’ll need some weekends off due to travel or busy plans. Block out the time you’ll need in your calendar to get it done.

