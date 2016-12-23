Austin Animal Center looking for a few good humans this Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In order to get dogs and cats into homes (even if it is only temporary) this holiday weekend, the Austin Animal Center is asking for people to foster or volunteer their time at the shelter.

If you’re looking for a new addition to your family this Christmas, you can adopt a furry friend for just $25 on Dec. 24.

If you can’t take on a new pet, you can foster a medium or large dog to give it a break from the shelter. You can come in any day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., meet available dogs and speak with a staff member or volunteer and you can be a foster the same day. The shelter is asking for a one week commitment.

Last but not least, you can also volunteer. Every day except holidays: members of the public can walk dogs and give TLC to kitties 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 24: Public dog walking and cat enrichment 11 am to 5 pm. Toy/treat making party for cats and dogs 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: Dog walking and treat giving 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. While the shelter is closed to public, a greeter will be there to get you started.