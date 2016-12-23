A Tasty Recipe for Tamale Jalapeno-Cornbread Dressing

Jack Gilmore came by and made his Tamale Jalapeño-Cornbread Dressing. The recipe from his cookbook: Jack Allen’s Kitchen Celebrating the Taste of Texas.

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons butter

1 ½ cup onions, chopped

1 ½ cup red bell peppers, chopped

2 cups poblano peppers, chopped

3 large jalapeños, stemmed, seeded and chopped

Sage, fresh (can substitutes with dried sage), chopped

1 ½ tablespoons oregano, dried

1 pound cornbread, broken up

¼ cup cilantro, fresh, chopped

1 ½ cups corn chips, crushed

1 ½ cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen (thaw before baking)

1 ½ cups cream-style canned corn

3 cups chicken broth (box is fine)

Heated 1 dozen tamales, shuck removed and chopped into 1-inch pieces •

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In large heavy skillet over medium heat, melt butter, add vegetables and sage and oregano, and sauté until tender, approximately 15 minutes. Place cornbread in large bowl, and stir in pepper mixture. Mix in cilantro and next 4 ingredients. Preheat oven to 325 degrees, and butter a 13×9 baking dish. Stir tamale pieces into dressing, season to taste, place in baking dish with foil cover, and bake approximately 45 minutes. Remove foil, and bake 15 minutes, until stuffing has browned. If stuffing seems dry, add more butter.

Jacke Allen’s Kitchen has three locations in and around Austin. Find them at Oak Hill, Westlake or in Round Rock.

Or check them out online at jackallen’skitchen.com.