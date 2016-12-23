94 million Americans hitting the road ahead of Christmas weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The vast majority of Americans are hitting the roads as 94 million travelers head home for the holidays.

TxDOT says you won’t have to worry about hitting construction on your drive. Officials say as a rule, no major construction lane closures are allowed in the main travel corridors across the state starting Dec. 23 through New Years.

However, some long-term lane restrictions may remain in place, so drivers must be aware of work zones and obey all traffic signs.

Also be sure to budget a little more money for your drive. Gas prices in Texas are up by 15 cents statewide from this time a month ago. Drivers can expect to pay about $2.06 per gallon.

If you plan on using CapMetro this weekend, they will operate on their normal Saturday schedule, except for the UT shuttle and E-bus service. On Sunday CapMetro will also be on schedule with the exception of the MetroRail, UT Shuttle, Night Owl and E-Bus service.