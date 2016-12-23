17-year-old dies in crash on SH 71, friend arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old accused of crashing his car and killing one of his passengers is facing charges.

Austin police say on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 3:40 a.m., Franklyn Montes De Oca was driving eastbound on W. State Highway 71 in the Oak Hill area when he drove off the road and hit a tree. De Oca had two passengers with him in the car.

After the crash, De Oca and one of his passengers ran away from the scene, but 17-year-old Caden Nieneker died at the scene. Police say De Oca later returned to the scene and charges are currently pending.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology results to determine if intoxication was a factor in the crash. Additionally, toxicology is pending to determine if intoxication was a factor in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5789.