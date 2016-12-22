Woman facing DWI charge after driving into Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who drove into Lady Bird Lake Wednesday night is now facing a DWI charge, according to Austin police.

Officers say she was pulled out of her car by a pedestrian around 9 p.m. on Cummings Street and Rainey Street. The woman was arrested by police and is in custody at the Travis County Jail.

A wrecker pulled her Honda out of the lake and impounded it. She was not injured in the crash.

This isn’t the first time someone has drove into Lady Bird Lake near Interstate 35. In July 212, Madeline Rackley turned onto the boat ramp near East Avenue and drove into the water. Rackley and one of her passenger’s were able to get out of the car but Rackley’s other passenger, Jarrett Whittington, died. Police determined Rackley was intoxicated and had left Lustre Pearl on Rainey Street the night of the crash. Rackley pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2013 and served 10 days in jail.