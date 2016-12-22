VIDEO: Take a look inside Austin’s Amazon Prime Now Hub

Related Coverage Amazon testing checkout-free grocery store

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Are you a procrastinator? Is your Christmas shopping taking too long? If only there was an easier way! If you’re an Amazon Prime member, there is.

Until 11:59 p.m on Christmas Eve, Amazon drivers will be on the roads bringing last minute gifts to those that place an order for one hour delivery by 10:59 p.m. Or, get that order in by 9:59 p.m. and choose two-hour delivery to save a little scratch.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, two-hour deliver is already included in your cost. For hour delivery, it’s an additional $7.99 and employees take special care to expedite your order, making all departments at the hub aware there is a special order.

