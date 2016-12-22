Two suspects arrested in Eagle Mart robbery

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Two suspects in custody after the Dec. 4 robbery of a Round Rock Eagle Mart.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Lee Saunders and 25-year-old Pamela Jean Salinas on Dec. 15. Round Rock police credit anonymous tips after releasing surveillance video to help locate the suspects. Saunders and Salinas have been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Saunders is in the Bexar County jail after being arrested in San Antonio. Salinas remains in the Williamson County jail.