Trump brothers moving away from father’s controversial Texas ‘charity’

TEXAS (KXAN) — Donald Trump’s two oldest sons are distancing themselves from their father’s Texas charity.

The Opening Day Foundation advertised exclusive access to President-Elect Trump in exchange for high dollar donations to unnamed “conservation” charities. For $1 million donors would get Donald Trump’s ear for the day after he is sworn in as President.

They’re essentially selling access to the president. That amount would also give donors the opportunity to go on a multi-day hunting or fishing trip with Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, according to a draft of the event brochure first published by TMZ.

Dated last Friday, legal documents show Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are listed as two of the Opening Day Foundation’s four directors. However, Trump’s spokeswoman says the President-Elect’s sons are “not involved in any capacity.”

“It’s still an issue because they are still using a non-profit shell in order to funnel large contribution to a federal office holder,” said Ed Espinoza, Executive Director of Progress Texas.

Unlike political committees, non-profit organizations do not have a cap to limit how much money is given. Those donations are also tax deductible and donors can give anonymously. Critics argue this adds to their concerns about the Trump family blurring the lines between business and politics.

A big Trump donor, Gaylord Hughey Jr. led the campaign’s fundraising efforts in Texas. He is not affiliated with the Opening Day Foundation but says he is friends with the other two directors.

“Anytime you raise money from business doesn’t it blur lines between business and politics,” said Hughey, former Co-chair for Trump Victory Texas. “I think that’s a constant drum beat out there.”

The Opening Day 2017 event is still slated to take place the day after Trump is sworn in. However, the hunting trip with Trump’s sons will no longer be listed as an option for donors. It is still unclear what charities the money will benefit.

The two Texans who are listed as the non-profit directors were not available for comment.