Travis County one step closer to acquiring old federal courthouse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It appears Travis County might be the new owner of the old federal courthouse in downtown Austin.

The Austin non-profit group, Front Steps, was denied their application for the deed acquisition; they were hoping to turn the courthouse into housing for the homeless as well as office space for their needs.

Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez says the county is now next on the list to get the building deed. The decision on who will take over the building lies with the General Services Administration. The vacant federal courthouse sits at 200 W. 8th St.

“In this particular case, the probate court would go into that building as well as the county clerk because she has to maintain the records of that court,” Commissioner Gomez says. The probate court oversees mental health cases, an area the commissioner says could use more room than it has. “People will be able to get a hearing in time so family members know exactly the services they need to get for their loved ones.”

Travis County is still waiting on the official notice from federal officials, but they’re already thinking about the costs associated with getting the building remodeled.

“We estimated that perhaps $20 million because when you restore a building, you really got to put some investment in it,” Gomez said. The money for restoration would come from taxpayers, but it could still save you money. “I think the cost would be much less than if we had to start from scratch and build a courtroom or a building to hold courtrooms, it’s much much less than that.

The decision to try to acquire this particular property arose after Travis County residents voted against a bond that would have funded a new family courthouse.