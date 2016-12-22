Syria’s Assad hails ‘victory’ in Aleppo

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad says the “victory” in the northern city of Aleppo is not only for Syria but for all countries fighting terrorism, especially Russia and Iran.

State TV says Assad made the comments during a meeting Thursday with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

Iran and Russia have been Assad’s strongest backers since the civil war began in March 2011.

Syrian rebels are withdrawing from Aleppo as part of a Russian-Turkish deal that would bring the country’s largest city under Assad’s control and mark his biggest victory in more the five years.

Assad says the advance in Aleppo is a “major step on the road to wiping out terrorism” in Syria and will contribute to efforts to end the war.

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has led a funeral service for Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, who was shot dead on Monday.

In his eulogy at the beginning of the service, held at Moscow’s main Christ the Savior Cathedral, Kirill referred to Andrei Karlov as a “martyr.”

He told mourners that Karlov “will enter God’s kingdom and he will receive the Lord’s grace thanks to our prayers and his death as a martyr.”

Kirill and other clerics, all dressed in ceremonial white robes, led the service, which was expected to last for at least an hour before Karlov’s body is taken to the cemetery.

Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman in front of stunned onlookers at a photo exhibition in Ankara earlier this week.