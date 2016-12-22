San Marcos outlets busy with last minute holiday shoppers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Just three days away from Christmas and many are still working to finish crossing off items on their Christmas list. At the Premium Outlets in San Marcos, officials say thousands are still visiting their stores daily to pick up those last minute gifts.

“As we get close to Christmas, the more people we see,” said the San Marcos Premium Outlets director of marketing and business development Celena McGuill. “People travel here from all over Texas and all over the United States and really all over the world. We do see a lot of Mexican nationals along with other internationals as well that come to the center during these two months, this week and the week after Christmas as well.”

The outlets have been so busy these past few weeks that McGuill says they are adjusting their hours for Friday. “On Friday we will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s an extra convenience for our customers to shop an hour earlier and an hour later for all those who want to do last minute shopping so close to Christmas.”

The Premium Outlets will be closed on Christmas, but re-open at 9 a.m. on Monday morning for all those looking to return their gifts or spend their gift cards.