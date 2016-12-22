Round Rock firefighters finish Christmas decorating for woman who fell

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock firefighters gave an elderly woman a special present after she fell and wasn’t able to finish decorating for Christmas.

They were called to the woman’s house on Wednesday after she injured herself while setting up her Christmas tree. The firefighters made sure the woman was okay, but noticed that she appeared upset.

She told them she wouldn’t be able to finish decorating her Christmas tree. The firefighters came to her rescue and finished the job, spreading some holiday cheer in the process.

Firefighter Joe Johnson and driver Zac French even cleaned up her living room before they left.