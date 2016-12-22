Rates on TxDOT managed tolls go up in the new year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Jan. 1, 2017, taking certain toll roads in the Austin-area will cost you more.

The Texas Department of Transportation is increasing toll rates on the ones they operate. TxDOT operated tolls in Travis and Williamson counties are: SH 130 (Segments 1-4), State Highway 45 North, Loop 1 (from Parmer Lane to SH 45 North) and SH 45 Southeast.

For most drivers, the 1.1 percent increase will mean an average increase of one cent per toll. The last time the rates went up on TxDOT operated tolls was in January 2015.