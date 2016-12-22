Program allows you to donate to Goodwill using your empty Amazon boxes

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — Amazon and Goodwill are teaming up to make it easier for you to donate your old toys, clothes, or accessories.

The way it works is after you’ve unpacked your merchandise from Amazon, you fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com. Then let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service deliver your box to the nearest participating Goodwill.

Goodwill sells the donated goods, and the revenues help support employment placement, job training and other community-based services to create strong families and communities.

On its site Amazon says, “When you donate to Goodwill through Give Back Box, you enable Goodwill to help people find work, strengthen their families, and enrich the local community.”