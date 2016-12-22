Police: Suspect with ‘Crips’ ties arrested for East Austin murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is now in custody for the July murder of Brandon Grant, who was found dead lying in the middle of Johnny Morris Road.

Joseph Sterling, 28, is accused of killing Grant on July 16 allegedly over some stolen crack and cocaine, according to the affidavit. Court documents indicate the suspect is believed to be a “high-ranking member of the Crips,” a street gang.

In the early morning of July 16, Grant’s mother, who he lived with, said she received a call from an unknown number asking for her address. Grant took the phone and told his mother “I’ll be right back.” Police were able to track down the phone number revealing that the call came from Sterling.

The ex-wife of the victim told police that Grant stole crack and cocaine from Sterling, which provides a motive to kill him. In the affidavit, Grant’s family said he was abusing drugs and also stole from his family to fuel his addiction. They said he would buy narcotics from Sterling.

Police determined the suspect had deactivated his phone after calling Grant right before he was found dead. Sterling was arrested and is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond.