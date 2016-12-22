Police: Florida woman gave baby ‘Molly’-infused water

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday in Palm Beach County after allegedly giving a baby in her care the drug “Molly” last August.

Dan’nese Camacho, of Cooper City, is charged with child neglect after Broward County police said she mixed a 6-month-old infant’s bottle with MDMA-infused water and fed it to the child, while under the influence of MDMA herself

An unidentified person told police he or she left their apartment on Aug. 24, 2015 and left the baby in Camacho’s care.

The person returned and noticed the baby wasn’t “acting right.”

Camacho said a friend had come over to the apartment and that they were doing Molly. Camacho said she believed the friend made some “Molly water” in a bottle.

Camacho believed that when she prepared the baby’s formula, she accidentally used the remaining water from the bottle containing the drug.

The baby was admitted to the hospital for observation and was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The warrant for Camacho’s arrest was filed in March.