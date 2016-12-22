Pedestrian hit by CapMetro bus in East Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian is injured after she was hit by a Capital Metro bus on Parker Lane and East Oltorf Street, according to Austin police.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning in East Austin. The woman is estimated to be in her 50s and has minor injuries.

She was crossing Parker Lane when she was hit. So far police have not said if the pedestrian or the bus had the right-of-way.

Officers have cleared the scene. There are no road closures and traffic is back to normal.

CapMetro is not commenting on the investigation. The Austin Police Department is taking the lead on the case.

The bus does not have visible damage.

This incident is just one in a string of crashes between CapMetro and pedestrians. CapMetro is currently facing a lawsuit over another crash that happened in September when a pedestrian was killed by a bus that failed to yield. The lawsuit cites Capital Metro’s lack of care and ability to keep the roads safe as the some of the reasons that led to Bethany Clark’s death.

Earlier this year, a man lying in the street was hit and killed a CapMetro bus also in East Austin. Witnesses said Thomas Rucker, 42, was laying in the street moaning when he was hit by the bus.

