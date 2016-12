AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kids aren’t the only ones counting down the days until Christmas.

The people who work to keep America safe are waiting to track Santa and his team of reindeer.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has a website with the countdown to Santa’s big delivery day.

Once Santa begins his journey, you can follow his path around the world. You can also play games, watch videos and learn about Santa’s history.

NORAD has been tracking Santa’s path since 1955.