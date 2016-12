DirecTV, Dish Network, Northland Cable and over-the-air customers:

KXAN will perform maintenance work on transmission lines that will result in overnight outages, starting at 11:35 p.m., after The Tonight Show.

Our goal is to return the signal for regular programming by the 4:30 a.m. start of KXAN News Today.

These outages will only affect customers receiving the KXAN signal via the sources listed above.