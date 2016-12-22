Home of Trump golf course seeks money for security costs

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey township that’s home to one of Donald Trump’s golf courses is asking the federal government to help cover security costs for the president-elect.

NJ.com reports Bedminster Township officials wrote to Republican Rep. Leonard Lance last week saying they don’t want to “disproportionately” burden their taxpayers for Trump’s visits to Trump National Golf Club.

The township says such visits could result in overtime costs of more than $12,000 a day. They say it would also be impossible for their small police force to satisfy a federal request for six 24-hour security posts.

Officials say Somerset County will also seek reimbursement for security costs.

Lance’s spokesman says both would have to apply for reimbursement.

Congress recently passed an appropriation of $7 million to help local law enforcement agencies cover the Republican president-elect.