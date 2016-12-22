Fort Worth police responds to viral video claiming excessive force, racism

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — A Facebook video posted by a Fort Worth woman Wednesday night regarding how a Forth Worth Police Department officer handled a 911 call is quickly gaining traction online.

The video posted on Porsha Craver’s Facebook account shows an officer arresting her aunt and her two cousins, who said they called police for help. The video starts with a woman, whom NBCDFW identifies as Jacqueline Craig, explaining to the officer that her 7-year-old son was grabbed and choked by a neighbor for littering and “defying him” when he told the child to pick up the paper.

“My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him,” said Craig in the video. “What you should’ve done, because we have lived here for a year, you know that my house is a door in between yours, you could’ve come to me.”

The officer responds, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

Craig then said, “It doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

The incident then escalated when Craig’s 15-year-old daughter (in the pink tank top) tried to get in between Craig and the officer. Footage goes on to show Craig and the teenager getting arrested. Near the end of the video, the second daughter who was recording the incident, was also arrested herself.

In a release Thursday, Fort Worth police say the Internal Affairs Unit began to immediately review the video once they knew it existed Wednesday night and subsequently initiated an internal affairs investigation.

“The investigators interviewed two of the three arrestees at the Fort Worth City Jail within two hours of the department learning of the incident,” continued police.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation. The officer was wearing a body camera during the incident.

The department says it “expects every officer to treat persons they encounter with that same trust, respect and courtesy.”

WATCH (Warning: Graphic language)