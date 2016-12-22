Family of Yellow Rose shooting victim looking for answers

Related Coverage Surveillance video shows shooting at Yellow Rose Nightclub

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As police continue the investigation into a shooting late Saturday night at a central Austin strip club, the family of the man shot remains by his hospital bed, seeking answers in what led up to the incident.

The shooting happened at 11:28 p.m. at the Yellow Rose Nightclub off North Lamar Boulevard. The victim, Edward Mares, 29, was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical condition.

“I want to know. I want answers about what happened to my son,” said Maria Rangel, the mother of the victim. “My son right now, he’s fighting for his life. He can’t speak, he can’t open his eyes, he can’t even see me, he can’t hug me, he won’t be able to hug his kids. Why?”

Mares’ wife, Carissa Wattner, was out of town the night her husband was shot, but says she’s been with him in the hospital since she returned home. “I got the call and I got on the first flight here and I’ve been by his side every step of the way. I haven’t left one time,” she said, crying. “My biggest fear is if he’s going to remember any of us or his kids.”

“It’s devastating,” Wattner continued. “He doesn’t deserve this. He’s the sweetest man in the world. He has a heart of gold. He wouldn’t hurt a fly on the wall.”

Mares’ family says they do not understand why their loved one was shot or why several rumors have circulated surrounding what led up to the incident.

“I don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why we’re here–to find out what happened to my son,” said Rangel. “Why would they shoot him in the head?”

The owner of the club told KXAN News that a Yellow Rose security guard shot Mares, who they say was trying to rob another man in the nightclub parking lot. However, at last report, the Austin Police Department says this is not a robbery case.

“The member of the YR [Yellow Rose] Security team fired one shot to his head preventing the robber from shooting our Yellow Security team and saved their lives,” said Yellow Rose owners in a statement to KXAN over the weekend. The owners go on to say the person who fired the shot did have a permit to carry. However, APD said Thursday the shooter did not have a permit.

In surveillance footage released to KXAN by Yellow Rose, viewers can see Mares interacting with a number of men outside the club. At this point in the footage, it’s unclear what they are doing or what they’re discussing. Later, another camera shows Mares getting into his car, doing something in his vehicle and appearing to turn off the car’s interior light and shut the driver door. Then, you can see one of the guards on the right-hand side of the screen fire a shot from several feet away at Mares and his vehicle.

In the club’s initial statement, owners said the guard shot Mares in self defense.

“It doesn’t make sense for them to let someone like that, you know, just carry a gun and then just shoot my son like he was just an animal, you know? He wasn’t. He was a person,” said Rangel.

Family members believe Mares is innocent. They say he is not a violent person and deny that he owns a gun.

“My son didn’t have a weapon. My son did not have a gun,” said Rangel. “My son was not that type of person. My son was a loving, joyful, joking [person].”

Mares, who runs a family business, would have no reason to need to rob anyone, says his family. “He makes good money. He doesn’t have to rob anybody. He doesn’t have to take money for nobody,” Rangel said.

On Thursday night, a lawyer representing the Yellow Rose released the following statement:

“The Yellow Rose would like to allow APD the opportunity to conclude their investigation without interference. They [The Yellow Rose] have been fully cooperative, which includes turning over detailed video evidence of the incident. The Yellow Rose considers their security team ‘heroes’ for saving innocent lives that night.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wishing to donate to Mares’ immediate family.

The family is also asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact police to assist in their investigation.