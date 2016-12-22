Christmas vigil held for 19-year-old murder victim

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two years since Joe Montemayor’s death, his family and friends are still seeking answers on who stabbed him.

Police are still looking for the suspect who stabbed 19-year-old outside the Travis Park Apartments on Sept. 22, 2014. On the night of his death, a neighbor saw Montemayor collapse on the sidewalk.

On Thursday evening, Montemayor’s family held a Christmas vigil for him at the apartments where he died. Everyone who came showed up with an ornament to put on the Christmas tree, where his ashes were, in his honor.

His family says they still have hope justice will be served. “It’s harder knowing the people who did it are out here and they’re still celebrating, enjoying their life with their kids but my nephew, he’s not,” said the victim’s aunt Valerie Valdez.

The family says they try to keep Montemayor’s memory alive so his 2-year-old daughter will always remember her father.

Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS