Ex-South Texas officer sentenced for role in drug scheme

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A former South Texas police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing cocaine and then staging a fake bust to cover up the theft.

Former Mission police officer Hector Mendez was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. The 46-year-old Mendez is also a former Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer.

A jury in July found him guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors say Mendez took nearly 15 kilograms of cocaine from a home in Mission in July 2012 and with the help of another person diluted and repackaged the drugs.

Authorities say the diluted cocaine was seized during a staged drug bust.

Mendez declined to apologize in court Wednesday for his actions and maintained his innocence.