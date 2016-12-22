Cowboys lock up homefield advantage while watching from home

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — Despite sitting at home, the Cowboys won the NFC East Thursday night thanks to Philadelphia’s 24-19 win over the Giants.

More importantly for Dallas, though, is the fact they also locked up a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with the Eagles’ win.

With home-field advantage, the Cowboys could make a run to their sixth Super Bowl championship, and first since 1995, without ever having to leave the state of Texas.

Dallas hosts the Lions on Monday Night Football in its home finale. That game, though, becomes rather insignificant for the Cowboys, despite the playoff implications it has for both the Giants and Lions.

Detroit’s easiest path to a playoff berth is with a win Monday night coupled with a Green Bay loss or tie on Saturday, while New York would make its first playoff apperance since 2011 with a Dallas win.