Brownsville sees its 6th locally transmitted Zika case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A sixth person in the Brownsville-area has been diagnosed with a locally acquires case of Zika virus.

While all six locally transmitted cases have been in Cameron County, health officials say this most recent case is not thought to be connected to the other cases. In response, local public health workers are testing members of the patient’s household and going door-to-door in the patient’s neighborhood.

All pregnant women in the area, with or without symptoms, are also eligible for testing.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out an alert stating pregnant women should consider avoiding travel to Brownsville if they can. If you are pregnant and have travelled to Brownsville on or after Oct. 29, you are urged to get tested for Zika.

While recent cold temperatures have reduced the mosquito population, warmer weather is expected again, which could lead to an increase in the mosquito population again. The KXAN First Warning Weather Team says Brownsville, and the lower Rio Grande Valley in genera, has not had a freeze yet. The coldest temperatures this past week were in the middle 30s.

Through the week end Dec. 16, Texas has reported 283 cases of illness due to Zika virus.