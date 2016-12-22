Bastrop County explores fire-fighting option for nearby airport

Related Coverage Brush fire rips through southwest Bastrop County, burns 80 acres

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County leaders are waiting to hear back from FEMA to see if grant money will help bring fire-fighting planes to their county in times of need.

Emergency Management officials want single engine fire-fighting planes to be able to take off, refuel and load up with fire retardant from the Smithville airport.

“Those are the little crop dusters. They don’t carry a lot of retardant, but they’re quick and they’re fast,” said Michael Fisher Bastrop County emergency management coordinator.

Fisher says the airport still needs the proper equipment and fueling station. He says Smithville is just a few miles from recent fire sites. During the Hidden Pines fire in 2015, planes were flying more than 100 miles from Fredericksburg.

“The four Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) left the fire scene for up to an hour and a half each time they reloaded with retardant in Fredericksburg, Texas on Day 1,” wrote Lost Pines Property Owners Fire Protection Task Force in its report about the Hidden Pines fire.

“We identified had we had aircraft in greater number, sooner on that fire, we may have reduced the size of it,” said Fisher.

Fisher says officials applied for the grant several months ago and are awaiting a response.