Austin mayor lays out major ideas for downtown’s eastside

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Big changes could be on the horizon for downtown Austin. Before going on break for the holidays, Mayor Steve Adler laid out his vision for the East Austin Core on the city council forum.

Many people have opinions on what should and can be done in the area, but the problem has always been finding the money to turn those ideas into reality.

“My personal focus will continue to prioritize mobility and affordability, which I see as inextricably linked. I’m proud of the work we did on mobility this year and next year we can continue to move forward and to make even more progress on affordability so we can preserve the spirit and soul of Austin,” Adler wrote in the post.

A major aspect would be expanding what’s called Tax Increment Finance, or TIF, zones around Waller Creek. TIFs dedicate future property tax revenues to certain projects.

According to the forum post, expanding the Waller Creek TIF could add $100 million to complete the Waller Creek tunnel and beef up the park and facilities. The city could use the money to draw in matching funds from the philanthropic community. Expanding the taxing zone past Waller Creek and partnering with downtown restaurants and bars could also pay for improvements to the ARCH and other homeless housing.

The mayor’s ideas also includes a 2 percent increase to Hotel Occupancy tax to the current 15 percent to fund venues like an expanded convention center. Adler believes many moving parts working together could generate more funds than all of them acting alone.

That’s what Jo Kathryn Quinn from CARITAS Austin says it will take to fix the homeless problem.

“The philanthropic community, the private business community, the government, and the non-profit community. We must all work together to get this done,’ said Quinn.

The mayor hopes to discuss these plans during the next council workshop on Jan. 11 and 12.