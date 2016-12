AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters said they had a hard time fighting a shed fire in the Hudson Bend area because there was live ammunition in the building. Smoke coming from a

The Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire started around 1:05 p.m. in the 17100 block of Feather Rock Trail. One viewer who was miles away from the fire sent KXAN video showing the billowing black smoke. says ammunition exploded in

Emergency crews says the ammunition housed in the shed exploded. No one was injured in the fire.