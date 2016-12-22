5 vehicle crash snarls traffic on US 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A five car crash is causing a major backup on US 290 just before South First Street.

The crash around 9:50 a.m. is on the 1300 block of W US 290, between South First and Manchaca. The left lane is closed in the US 290 eastbound direction while police work to clear the debris in the area.

Austin/Travis County EMS says one person has been transported to the South Austin Medical Center with minor injuries.

Our KXAN traffic map is showing a slow down to five miles per hour in the area and a 15 minute delay for drivers.