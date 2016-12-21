Water heater contributed to fire at historic Georgetown restaurant

Related Coverage Fire burns downtown Georgetown restaurant

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Fire inspectors were back on the scene Wednesday afternoon at Eats on 8th, focusing their investigation on the second floor of the historic home turned restaurant. Investigators believe the fire sparked from one of the water heaters in the attic, although they don’t know what caused the heater to malfunction just yet.

Firefighters say homeowners can face similar hazards with water heaters in their own homes. “It can’t be one of these things that’s out of sight, out of mind because over time the actual device can deteriorate,” explains Chief John Sullivan with the Georgetown Police Department.

Chief Sullivan says you should get your water heater checked at least every few years, but he says check with experts because it may differ depending on how much you use your heater. In the meantime, there are things in your control to prevent water heaters from catching fire. “Is there proper ventilation around it? Is there any type of debris that’s either placed by you for secondary storage, or just dust mites over time?” These are questions Sullivan says you should ask yourself.

You may not want to wait for an inspection until there’s a problem. “We could hear our water heater making a lot of strange noises, a lot of popping noises so it made us think,” says Georgetown homeowner Mark Sanderson. “We got our water heater checked out just to make sure it wasn’t going to explode or cause a fire.”

It’s not something Sanderson would’ve thought about otherwise. “There’s just so many other things you think about, it’s not one of the things that’s top on your list.”

The Georgetown Fire Department says Eats on 8th was up to code. They were last inspected in October 2014 when the restaurant was opening. Ideally, fire inspectors would like to inspect businesses every year, but there are so many. Investigators say they put high-risk businesses at the top of their list, and Eats on 8th was not considered high risk.

The city of Georgetown says it’s not uncommon to see water heaters in attics, as new homes are still built with water heaters in attics.