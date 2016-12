Related Coverage PHOTOS: Happy Holidays from the KXAN team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Santa is keeping it weird in Austin. Check out the big guy on horseback near downtown.

One of our viewers sent this in to us through our Report It.

Hannah Baylon says she was walking along Congress Avenue when she heard an unusual sound approaching behind her.

She says she was surprised that it was Santa on horseback!

If you want to share your experiences with us, email them to us at Reportit@kxan.com or click here.