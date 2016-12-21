Report: Thousands of students still arrested for school offenses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report shows Texas schools still rely on police departments to discipline students. Two non-profits, Texas Appleseed and Texans Care for Children, released a report called “Dangerous Discipline,” showing how thousands of students are being arrested.

Charmetha Payne says her family struggles through homelessness and her son’s father’s death. Her 18-year-old son, Terrant, is on anti-depressant medication and fell asleep in class at Round Rock’s Opportunity Center.

His teacher woke him up and the situation escalated. The teacher called the police, he resisted and was arrested. Terrant was sent to jail for weeks, but the charges were dropped.

“You know that these children are on these medications, you don’t have any way to accommodate them,” said Payne. “You’re not sure as to what is going on with him, where he is, is he safe because of his condition? It’s very difficult.”

We reached out to Round Rock ISD for a comment on Payne’s situation, but they were unable to respond because they’re on winter break. It’s a situation happening across the state. Morgan Craven who studies the school-to-prison pipeline for Texas Appleseed says it can lead to life-long consequences.

“That impacts their ability to get a job, to enlist in the military, in many cases to find housing. Some of these kids want to apply to college,” said Craven.

A few years ago the Texas legislature eliminated three criminal charges: disruption of class, disruption of transportation, and failure to attend school. Since then the Class C Misdemeanors for disorderly conduct are on the rise. Black, Hispanic, and special needs students have a disproportionately higher chance of being charged.

“We have to do something at the local level and state level at the next legislative session to address this problem,” said Craven.

The number of student arrests dropped sharply after state lawmakers banned officers from arresting students for disrupting class. The following year, arrests stayed at roughly the same level, around 3,700 for the school year.

Austin ISD leads the state in reported arrests for the period between 2011 and 2015. San Antonio ISD is close behind, while El Paso ISD is a distant third. However, the Texas Appleseed report notes some large school districts, like Houston ISD, do not report their arrest data.