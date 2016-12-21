Austin sees rise in domestic violence during the holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two women were murdered by family members in Austin this week.

Austin police often deal with an increase in domestic violence cases during the holidays. Experts say an increase in stress and dealing with many emotions can trigger these violent episodes.

It is projected that SafePlace, an organization that helps those who deal with domestic violence, will help at least 700 people this year. The number of victims is up from last year by nearly 75 people. Local groups are once again putting out the word that if you need help it’s available.

“We really define domestic violence as everyone who is within the home and at the holidays the people in the home tend to be growing a number which gives an increased risk for an incident to happen,” said Victoria Berryhill with Safe Alliance.

The increase in violence can be seen in Austin with several recent cases. On Monday, a woman was killed by her stepson, Pontrey O’Neal Jones. Police say Maggie Ruiz was watching TV when Jones started stabbing her repeatedly as his father tried to stop the attack.

Another woman was shot to death in Austin on Tuesday and her husband is charged with murder. Michael Volmer, 42, told police the gun discharged when he threw it on the bed during an argument about an extramarital affair he had 10 years ago.

SafePlace is reminding the public they help women and men get out of a domestic violence situation. You can call the SafePlace 24-hours a day at 512-267-7233.