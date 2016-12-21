Police need help finding runaway pregnant Elgin teen

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Natalie Klehr, a runaway pregnant teenager from Elgin, Texas.

Her family lives in Travis County, but police believe she might be in Stearns County, Minnesota where her relatives live. Klehr was last heard from by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in November, but has not been seen or in contact with family since then.

Police say she changes her hair color often so they released two pictures of her for communities to look out for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.