Police: Mom beat children for opening Christmas presents early

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenfield mother was charged after beating her two children who opened their Christmas presents early, according to court documents.

36-year-old Sascha Collins faces charges of domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14 and domestic battery to a disabled person with bodily injury.

Police were sent to the 2200 block of Redstone Drive on Dec. 18 after reports of child abuse were made.

According to court documents, police said two juvenile males were physically assaulted by their mother and had signs of injury. Officers then reached out to DCS to report the incident.

Police interviewed the the older sister of the two teens, who told officers she found her brothers crying with marks on their body from where their mom had hit them with a belt. She said on Dec. 17 she went with Collins and a friend to go Christmas shopping. After shopping, the three of them went home, wrapped the presents and then Collins put the presents in her closet, court documents state.

During the interview with officers, the boys’ sister said their mother was an alcoholic and passed out that night after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol. The sister continued to say that she and a friend left house for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Upon returning to the residence, she recalled hearing what she thought were the two boys crying and other sounds indicating that they were in pain.

The sister also stated that the mother was walking about the house saying that she had been “blessed with the worst kids ever”, stating they were incredibly ungrateful. Documents show the sister said the mother stated that the two boys went into her room and opened the presents.

One of the children told the sister that Collins threw him around the room and into walls, bit him and struck him in the face with a belt, according to court documents. The other child said physical abuse inflicted upon him by Collins was of a similar manner.

Documents also show that one of the boys told the sister the mother told him her and her boyfriend, Patrick, were going to beat and kill him. The sister also stated that she witnessed her mother crush up and then snort half a Hydrocodone and then snort it.

The sister also stated that one of the brothers, who is said to have a mental disability, is repeatedly called “retarded” by Collins whenever she gets mad, documents state.

After interviewing the boys about incident, officers took Collins into custody at her residence on Dec 18 and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Documents show that Collins told police she loves her children, does everything she can for them, but that they are disrespectful, out of control and that she “just lost it.”