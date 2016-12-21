PHOTOS: Wind turbine blade jams traffic through Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A semi truck hauling a giant wind turbine blade became stuck at least twice while driving through Austin, Wednesday afternoon.

KXAN’s John Dabkovich snapped a photo of the blade as it was stopped on a tight corner underneath US 183 at Great Hills Trail, blocking traffic for hours.

The truck then moved southbound on MoPac Expressway before becoming stuck again at the intersection of southbound MoPac and Enfield Road. The MoPac Improvement Project said in a tweet the truck appeared to be off course.

Officials with the project were mystified as to why the blade, which usually move north up MoPac from South Texas, would end up southbound at Enfield Road.

Austin police say the driver’s final destination is Oklahoma, as officers worked to reroute the truck back to Interstate 35. Police say the driver will be cited for driving the blade off its designated route.

In October, movers in Travis Heights spent a week slowly moving a house to Lockhart after it became stuck multiple times. In February, a mother and son were killed after they crashed into a mobile home being moved on FM 535 in Bastrop County. The truck driver was not on his designated route.