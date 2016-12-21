NYE Festivities and Holiday Cocktail Recipe

Will Rogers, General Manager of W Austin’s Living Room Bar came by to mix us up a “welcome cocktail.”

Noce Royal Ingredients:

1.5oz Hendrick’s gin

.5oz Sloe Gin

.25oz Walnut Liquor

Chandon Brut California Sparkling

Stir with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Top with 2oz bubbles.

W Austin hosts NEON. GOLD. NEW YEAR’S EVE with two parties on two floors. Soak it in at the Gold Party, keep it fun at the Neon Party or live it up at both. Overnight room packages and hangover brunch available for those that want to keep the party going. #NEWYEARNORULES

NEON PARTY- Taking place in the Living Room Bar from 11A.M. to 2A.M, guests receive entry (with cash bar) and champagne toast at midnight. Reserved seating.

Taking place in the Living Room Bar from 11A.M. to 2A.M, guests receive entry (with cash bar) and champagne toast at midnight. Reserved seating. GOLD PARTY – The ultimate New Year’s Eve experience on the 2nd floor complete with cocktails*, champagne toast, snacks, and ridiculous surprises throughout the evening. Beats by DJ Mel. Taking place from 10P.M. to 2A.M.

– The ultimate New Year’s Eve experience on the 2nd floor complete with cocktails*, champagne toast, snacks, and ridiculous surprises throughout the evening. Beats by DJ Mel. Taking place from 10P.M. to 2A.M. NEON GOLD ELITE Tickets – Full access to both Neon and Gold parties including cocktails. Limited tickets available.

Room packages (including Glitterati Gold Package, Glitterati Gold VIP, New Year New You and Willie Nelson at ACL tickets and overnight stay) are available. Call 512.542.3600or visit www.whotelaustin.com/nye for more info.

On New Year’s Day The Living Room Bar will host a “hangover brunch” – $25 for all the pancakes you can handle and a Tito’s Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar.