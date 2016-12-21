Number of retiring Texas officers is up as pension system changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Austin, Houston, and Dallas police officers retiring is up from the past two years.

So far 57 Austin officers have retired from the force in 2016. There were 46 last year and 37 in 2014.

Austin isn’t the only city seeing a change. Both Houston and Dallas Police Departments are reporting a higher than normal retirement rate.

Officials say those cities are seeing a spike because of the changes in the pension system. The changes are impacting the way retirees access their money through the drop system.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled to allow retired Dallas police officers to make small monthly withdrawals from their pension fund. The ruling does not affect the mass withdrawals of money, which is a big source of controversy.

Digging into the changes in Austin, KXAN found that APD won’t be affected by the pension problems. Austin police say they have proactively instituted changes to ward off down the line pension system problems.

Each retired APD officer gets a percentage of their salary based on their years of work for the department. For example, a 25-year veteran gets 80 percent versus a 30-year officer who gets 96 percent.

Austin police officers make an estimated $65,000 a year after graduating, which goes up by $7,000 their sixth year. Their salary then jumps up another $6,000 a year every four years after that.

The department says despite the rise in retirees, recruitment numbers are up. One of the big changes this year for those applying to become an Austin Police officer is a new online application. Instead of printing out 35 pages and filling it out by hand, you can do it online. Within the first 10 days of online applications, nearly 250 were received; compare with about 70 applications through the mail during that same time period.

In the spring APD is looking for 110 cadets. As of last week they offered 30 people space and it’s still five months away. The department typically accepts about 11 percent of total applicants.