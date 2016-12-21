New ABIA parking options hope to relieve holiday traveling headaches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re flying to your holiday destination this year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is trying to make the trip as seamless and comfortable as possible.

New parking options are a big part of it. During the Christmas holiday, the airport sees about 15,000 to 18,000 departing passengers a day. That’s several thousand more than on an average day.

One new option to get to your check-in faster is parking in the Family Friendly Valet. For $18 a day you can secure a spot in the closest parking lot to the airport.

“You are literally across the street from the ticketing and drop-off area,” said Derick Hackett, public information officer senior at ABIA. “It’s also covered parking in the garage.”

Hackett says while it is family friendly, you do not have to be traveling with children to take advantage of the prime parking. And this holiday season, travelers can park four days and get one free.

Less than half-a-mile away, another new option called the Park & Zoom is open for travelers. The operation prides itself on convenience.

“We can get them to the airport and from the airport quicker than any of our competitors can,” said Bill Kelley, general manager of Park & Zoom. “We also offer car washes, oil changes, windshield chip repair and laundry services while you’re away.”

If you prefer to ride your bike to the airport, Park & Zoom provides bike racks. After, you can rinse off in their shower. “Just an idea, we wanted to go a step further than everybody else does, and offer that to our customers and see how many people actually want to take us up on our offer.”

Covered parking costs $9.95/day, and valet costs $12.95/day, plus tax and a 10 percent ABIA fee.

Whether you’re parking or getting dropped off, you can use your phone to check how long the security checkpoint lines are, just head to the ABIA website. However, officials advise passengers to be careful because the estimates change every 30 seconds.

Airport officials say there are 12,000 parking spots at the airport. If the economy lots and parking garage fills up, they’ll open the overflow lots for travelers.