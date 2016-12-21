Man convicted, released in Yogurt Shop murders won’t receive compensation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was seeking compensation from the state for his “wrongful imprisonment” in the infamous 1991 Yogurt Shop murders is not eligible for the funds, according to a ruling from the 3rd Court of Appeals. In the ruling filed on Dec. 21, 2016, the court states because Robert Springsteen’s conviction reversal was not “granted relief based on actual innocence,” he’s not eligible for compensation. A ruling in his favor would have made him eligible for at least $700,000 for the time he served in person.

Springsteen, 42, was one of four suspects in the murders of four teenage girls at the I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! Shop on Dec. 6, 1991. Out of the four suspects arrested in the case, only two went to trial and were convicted: Springsteen and Michael Scott. Springsteen was sentenced to death in 2001, but his conviction—as well as Scott’s—were overturned in 2006 due to a constitutional violation of their confessions.

In 2008, as Springsteen remained incarcerated awaiting retrial, DNA testing found the DNA profile of an unknown male on sexual assault swabs taken from the victims. Because the DNA excluded Springsteen, defense attorney Charles Baird believes he should be declared innocent and the investigation should look at other suspects.

In early 2009, Springsteen was released on bond while awaiting retrial. A few months before the retrial date, Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg filed a Motion for Dismissal, requesting that the charges be dismissed, “as she was not prepared to go to trial on the case because law enforcement was still investigating matters raised by the DNA testing, and the trial court was unwilling to further continue the re-trial,” according to court records. However, the DA’s office still considers Springsteen a suspect and the investigation has remained open in hopes of finding more evidence which could strengthen the case against him.

Even though future prosecution still remains, the defense attorneys claimed their client’s reputation was damaged through the whole ordeal.

“The most important thing is for him to clear his name and move on with his life,” said Amber Farrelly, one of the attorneys representing Springsteen in April. She says Springsteen, who spent nine years behind bars for the crime, has had difficulty moving on, finding a job, and escaping the stigma attached to his name.

Previous attempts to have Springsteen declared innocent have fallen short. His attorneys have filed in federal court, Bexar County, and Travis County and have been denied each time based on the appropriateness of venue and jurisdiction.

KXAN has reached out to Springsteen’s attorneys for a response regarding the appeals court ruling but we have not heard back.