Lago Vista woman starts neighborhood watch after report of armed burglary

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Lago Vista police are trying to figure out what happened during a burglary call in the La Paloma neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., they responded to a call stating a burglary happened at a home on Palomino Cove. The victim told officers two unidentified people held them at gun point. The victim reportedly escaped the suspects and ran to a neighboring house to call 911. After questioning the victim and searching the area, police say they were unable to locate any evidence that a burglary had occurred and could not locate any evidence of armed suspects at the location.

In a press release, Lago Vista police say the same home where the alleged burglary happened has been burglarized several times before. In one instance, authorities did arrest several suspects which led them to stolen property from home burglaries in the city. “Evidence from the burglaries indicates these same subjects may have committed burglaries in surrounding areas that are being investigated by other law enforcement agencies,” said the Lago Vista Police Department in a release.

Members of the community are so concerned, one victim of burglary over the weekend, says she is starting a neighborhood watch program to try and combat the crime. She says hers wasn’t the first reported, but it was their burglary, that happened Saturday night, that Champ says prompted her to take action.

“I knew something had to be done,” Champ said. “This neighborhood watch is a way that all of us can get together with or without the police’s help, we can try to help keep everybody’s eyes on everything and keep our neighborhood safe.”

Champ said she believes her husband’s small mobile mechanic business was a target for thieves.

“They sat and they waited. They waited until my husband got the pizza and had went into the house and it was like, as soon as he went into the house, that’s when they attacked,” she said.

Champ says the thieves took $15,000 worth of tools and broke into the business truck. Their property was recovered.

“If you see suspicious activity, report it,” she said.

“I’m hoping that with this it helps maybe deter these thieves. They see ‘hey, we’re looking at you. We’re watching. We’re keeping an eye on our neighborhood. We’re keeping an eye on each other.'”

Champ hopes the neighborhood watch program will become a forum for residents to communicate across the area, all at once, and online.

The next step, she says, is to secure signs for the neighborhoods. She says she hopes to post a sign on “every corner.” She hopes LVPD will support the program and her efforts.

“Lago’s home. It’s the first place I really feel like I’m ‘at home,’ and so, I want to protect it.”

If you have any information on Wednesday morning’s incident, you are urged to contact the Lago Vista Police Department at 512-267-7141.