HEB purchases 17-acres in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – HEB purchased land in Del Valle, but that doesn’t mean a grocery store is being built anytime soon.

The land deal was finalized on Dec. 15 and includes 17-acres in southwest Austin on Farm to Market 973 and State Highway 71. This area is seeing rapid growth and the developers say the Del Valle has been long overdue for more grocery shopping choices.

“It would be so much for convenient, so much faster… a lot cheaper as well,” said Ricardo Puente who is a father of two. “We try to make one trip to HEB and try to get as much as we can all the time, unfortunately, when we need something quick we have to come to Dollar General or a convenience store.” Right now, the Puente family says the closest grocery store is about 20 minutes away.

“We do not have a time frame for a store build at this site. Each H-E-B store and each community is unique. This purchase is the first step of many,” said Leticia Mendoza, HEB Public Affairs Manager, in a statement. “We’ll work towards a commitment to build a store next, but H-E-B has no plans for development at this time.”

Mendoza also pointed out that there are two stores within six miles of the newly-purchased site. HEB also operates six stores located east of Interstate 35.

Some experts refer to this area of Del Valle as part of a food desert due to the lack of grocery stores. The United States Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a location where people live more than 10 miles away from a large grocery store in rural areas or more than a mile away in urban ones.

A lack of access to healthy food is part of the reason Austin’s Sustainability Office reports 25 percent of the people living in and around the city are food insecure, or they do not know where their next meal is coming from. A report from the office in June 2016 lists four barriers to food access: availability, affordability, awareness and a lack of transportation.

Austin’s chapter of the American Heart Association has been trying to get healthier options to families including mobile food markets and farm stands.

The organization sees a link between a lack of access to healthy food and a higher rate of obesity and heart disease. “We see children getting diabetes, heart attacks at ages earlier and earlier and there is such a strong correlation to do the diet,” said Christopher Walker with the Austin American Heart Association.

The organization is working with the city on what’s called a Food Access Incubator Fund where $100,000 will be used as an incentive in redeveloping existing stores or building new stores in areas like Del Valle.