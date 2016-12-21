Fun Ideas on Dressing for the Holidays

‘Tis the season of holiday parties, events and dinners. Sometimes looking for that ‘perfect’ outfit steals our joy, but not this year. Coral Smith from SoLa Boutique is here to help us keep our spirit and look dashing while doing so. We looked at three holiday ensembles. The first look was a body-con floral print dress with black tights. Paired with peep-toe stacked booties and a sliver bling’d out clutch, to add a touch of holiday flare. The next look is a sleek and embellished look. Kate, is wearing black pants with beaded detailing on the side to add a little glam. Her style is relaxed and simple and can be worn for Christmas or New Years. The last look was more of a modern, old Hollywood glam. Coral is wearing a cowl-neck sweater dress paired with a gorgeous emerald green cardigan with faux fur around the collar. For warmth, and to carry out the vintage feel she is wearing double layer tights and velvet shoes.

You can check out Sola’s 12 Days of Christmas sale on South Lamar. Call 512-441-7370 or go to solastyle.com for more information.