Brush fire rips through southwest Bastrop County, burns 80 acres

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters in Bastrop County have been able to contain a brush fire that burned 80 acres in the Cedar Creek area Wednesday afternoon.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Earl Callahan Road. Just before 6 p.m., crews say they were able to contain the fire but firefighters will remain on scene for the next several hours to monitor the fire. The official cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

During the peak of the fire, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says the fire jumped Walter Hoffman Road. Authorities say smoke could be seen along State Highway 71 from State Highway 21 to Pope Bend. Residents are urged to only call 911 if they see flames. No structures were damaged in the fire.

Emergency crews say the combination of low humidity and dead grass creates a good environment for brush fires. Bastrop County is currently not under a burn ban at this time. For a full list of counties under a burn ban, check here.

This fire wasn’t the only one firefighters had to deal with in the county. The first fire happened around 1:30 p.m. and started as a structure fire in the 400 block of Paint Creek South Road in the McDade area. Bastrop County ESD No. 2 requested from nearby fire departments once it started spreading to a grassy area. At around 2:15 p.m., officials said crews have stopped the progression of the fire and are asking people to stay away from the area.

A spokesperson for STAR Flight says they assisted with both fires.