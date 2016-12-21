Fire danger level increases for most of Texas as burn season begins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday marks the first day of winter and the beginning of the state’s burn season. The Texas A&M Forest Service increased the fire level on Tuesday night from low to moderate.

Firefighters fear the burn season will get worse as the winter season continues.

“That cold leeches out all of the water. Even though we’ve had some rains and you would think it’s safe,” said Andre de la Reza, a AFD spokesman. “You have to be very vigilant because all of those light winds are very dry, especially with these heavy winds we’ve been having.”

The National Weather Service is predicting drought conditions to return to Texas in January and February. Austin Firefighters are already gearing up for an uptick in emergency calls.

Wind is also a major issue, because it only pushes a fast-moving blaze farther.

Fireworks in some areas are already on sale. AFD is taking upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations into account; and, sending out a message of caution. It is illegal to light fireworks within Austin city limits.

“Even if you’re outside the city limits, it’s your responsibility to be very safe.” de la Reza said. “And, we encourage people to go watch the fireworks on New Year’s Eve.”

On Tuesday night, a family forced out of their home after it caught on fire. There were three adults and two children inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

Gigi Barnett is live with the fire danger, on KXAN TV every half hour from 4:30 to 9 a.m.